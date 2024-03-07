...
A locally owned bakery committed to the use of stone-milled, organic flours in all our baked goods.
BAKESHOP HOURS:
CLOSED
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY
OPEN
THURSDAY + FRIDAY 8-3
OPEN
SATURDAY + SUNDAY 9-3
Bread & Pastry
Regular staples plus a rotating menu of specialty breads & pastries, reflecting the seasons and traditions of Central Texas.
Milled Onsite
The bakery shares a footprint with Barton Springs Mill, our partner in supporting sustainable farming and milling practices.
Hill Country Scene
We are located in lovely Dripping Springs at the end of a bumpy dirt road. Click here to discover where and when to find us!
Custom Cakes
Monthly Subscription
Gluten-Full
I have only amazing things to say. Great staff, food, coffee, etc. The breads, made with quality ingredients, are exceptional.
We love our trips to Abby Jane. The pastry and coffee are delicious. But you’ll want to get there early. They’re almost always down to the last of it when we arrive. Luckily, whatever is available is going to be amazing, so take what you can get and grab a picnic table to enjoy the splendor of the Hill Country.
.
Bread and pastry are the best you'll find in Texas.