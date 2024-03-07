Pre-order a whole cake for a special celebration!
We ONLY take cake orders for days that the bakeshop is OPEN
(Thursday through Sunday)
We require at minimum 72 hours notice, but highly recommend
reaching out at least 7 days in advance to ensure availability.
All cake inquiries are first come, first served.
Changes and cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance in order to receive a full refund
CREATE A CAKE!
Choose from each category
*Items marked with an asterisk are available vegan upon request
Cake Flavors
Chocolate*
Vanilla*
Carrot*
Lemon*
Fillings
Lemon Curd
Strawberry Jam*
Raspberry Jam*
Seasonal Jam*
Chocolate Mousse
German Chocolate
Frostings
Chocolate Buttercream*
Vanilla Buttercream*
Espresso Buttercream*
Caramel Buttercream*
Coconut Buttercream*
Strawberry Buttercream*
Cream Cheese
PRICING
Pricing is for 1 selection from each category above (if desired).
Additional fillings and frostings may be added for a fee.
3-Layer Round Cakes:
6” Round | $65
8” Round | $85
10” Round | $110
12” Round | $135
2-Layer Sheet Cakes:
Quarter Sheet | $85
Half Sheet | $110
+ $18 floral design up-charge
(pressed or fresh *subject to seasonal availability* edible flowers from local flower farmers)
SERVING SIZES
The total number of serving sizes per cake depends entirely on how it is cut.
On average, it's important to note that wedding cake slices are smaller than dessert slices.
Here are our recommendations for serving sizes, but please keep in mind that this is just a guide, not a guarantee!
Dessert:
6” Round | serves 6-10
8” Round | serves 12-16
10” Round | serves 18-22
12” Round | serves 24-30
Quarter Sheet | serves 18-30
Half Sheet | serves 36-60
Weddings:
6” Round | serves 10-14
8” Round | serves 20-24
10” Round | serves 30-38
12” Round | serves 44-56
Quarter Sheet | serves 36-48
Half Sheet | serves 72-98
IMPORTANT NOTE:
Abby Jane excels at small-scale custom cakes that focus on high-quality seasonal ingredients that are sourced locally and prepared freshly!
That being said, there are a few things that we do not specialize in:
Novelty Cakes
Cupcakes
Tiered Cakes
Highly Decorated Cakes
We do not use fondant icing or any artificial food colorings at the bakeshop. We can achieve some colored effects with naturally-sourced food dyes but these tend to be hard to match with specific novelty themes.
We also do not offer delivery.
All cakes must be picked up from the bakeshop during our hours of operation.
Bakeshop Hours of Operation:
Thursday + Friday | 8am-3pm
Saturday + Sunday | 9am-3pm