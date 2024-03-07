IMPORTANT NOTE:





Abby Jane excels at small-scale custom cakes that focus on high-quality seasonal ingredients that are sourced locally and prepared freshly!





That being said, there are a few things that we do not specialize in:





Novelty Cakes

Cupcakes

Tiered Cakes

Highly Decorated Cakes





We do not use fondant icing or any artificial food colorings at the bakeshop. We can achieve some colored effects with naturally-sourced food dyes but these tend to be hard to match with specific novelty themes.





We also do not offer delivery.





All cakes must be picked up from the bakeshop during our hours of operation.

Bakeshop Hours of Operation:





Thursday + Friday | 8am-3pm

Saturday + Sunday | 9am-3pm