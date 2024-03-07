Location & Hours
We are located near the intersection of Fitzhugh Road and RR12, just north of Dripping Springs proper.
We are open Thursday through Sunday
for dine-in service.
Questions?
Give us a call at 512-383-5923
or email us at info@abbyjanebakes.com
Hours of Operation
Monday CLOSED
Tuesday CLOSED
Wednesday CLOSED
Thursday 8 - 3
Friday 8 - 3
Saturday 9 - 3
Sunday 9 - 3
Location
16604 Fitzhugh Road
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
If you're coming from Dripping and points South, we're barely 2 tenths of a mile once you turn right on Fitzhugh from RR12.
If you're coming from Austin and points East, we're about 7 miles down Fitzhugh Rd once you turn right off 290.
If you're coming from Bee Cave or points North, we're we're barely 2 tenths of a mile once you turn left on Fitzhugh from RR12.
We share an entrance with Treaty Oak Distillery, so turn down that bumpy dirt road and keep going straight, following signs to the bakery and Barton Springs Mill. We are the big white metal building off to the right!