A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Location & Hours

We are located near the intersection of Fitzhugh Road and RR12, just north of Dripping Springs proper.


We are open Thursday through Sunday

for dine-in service.


Questions?

Give us a call at 512-383-5923

or email us at info@abbyjanebakes.com

  • Hours of Operation

    Monday            CLOSED

    Tuesday           CLOSED

    Wednesday   CLOSED

    Thursday         8 - 3

    Friday                 8 - 3

    Saturday          9 - 3

    Sunday              9 - 3

  • Location

    16604 Fitzhugh Road

    Dripping Springs, TX 78620


    If you're coming from Dripping and points South, we're barely 2 tenths of a mile once you turn right on Fitzhugh from RR12.


    If you're coming from Austin and points East, we're about 7 miles down Fitzhugh Rd once you turn right off 290.


    If you're coming from Bee Cave or points North, we're we're barely 2 tenths of a mile once you turn left on Fitzhugh from RR12.

  • We share an entrance with Treaty Oak Distillery, so turn down that bumpy dirt road and keep going straight, following signs to the bakery and Barton Springs Mill. We are the big white metal building off to the right!