**Always Looking for Bakers**

A Baker here at AJB is the butter to our bread! This role is a back-of-house production employee with responsibilities in food preparation, maintaining quality and consistency in all house made food items. In addition to being an excellent communicator, the Baker should also demonstrate outstanding organizational abilities, cleanliness, a willingness to learn and grow in one's craft and be team oriented. All Bakers report directly to the Head Baker and/or Abby.





Compensation:

$12-15/hrly + pooled tips (approx $16-22, DOE)









Send an email to info (at) abbyjanebakes.com with your resume and we'll get back to you soon.



