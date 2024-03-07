THE BAKESHOP





When did Abby Jane open?

After numerous construction delays on top of a global pandemic, the bakeshop finally opened on January 21, 2021.





Where are you located?

The bakeshop is located about five minutes outside of the town of Dripping Springs, very close to the intersection of Fitzhugh Rd and Highway 12. We share an entrance on Fitzhugh Rd with our neighbors Treaty Oak Distilling and building buddy, Barton Springs Mill. Once you turn off Fitzhugh, follow our signs straight all the way to the back of the property. You'll see our building on the right!





How is the bakeshop related to Barton Springs Mill?

Call it close friends! Mill owner, James Brown, invited Abby to open the bakeshop inside his new mill location, which started operating in winter 2019. While the bakeshop and the mill are separate companies, our purpose here at Abby Jane is to showcase the best of Barton Springs Mills' products. As such, we only use 100% freshly stone-milled flours right from our next-door neighbor in all our baked goods.





Do you sell Barton Springs Mill flours?

Barton Springs Mill does not have a retail store open to the public. However, Abby Jane has a dedicated BSM retail shelf with *almost* the full lineup of their products. We do not stock whole berries (or kernels) here at the bakeshop. Nor do we have all of the flours available in 5lb bags. However, if you shop online through our BSM page here, we can make sure to source your order directly from the mill. Online store pick-up is available during the bakeshop's regular opening hours.





Can I find your baked goods anywhere else?

Abby Jane wholesales our baked goods to a select few local partners. Right now we sell to Tillies at Camp Lucy (Dripping Springs, TX), Summer Revival Wine Co. (Dripping Springs, TX), and Confituras Little Kitchen (Austin, TX).





Interested in learning more about a wholesale partnership?

Shoot us an email to info (at) abbyjanebakes.com





Do you offer delivery? Shipping?

At this time, Abby Jane does not offer local delivery or shipping for our baked goods. The one exception of course is our merch! Just make sure to select shipping as your preferred fulfillment method on our online store. All merchandise is shipped via USPS.





Are you accepting stages/externships?

As a young company, we are still very much riding the rollercoaster of opening a new business. All this to say, there are not enough hours in the day! We consider externships and stages on a case by case basis. You're free to reach out and inquire.