    Pre-order bakeshop goodies for your next social gathering, work meeting, family function...
    or just because you deserve it!


    We ask that all orders be placed 72 hours in advance

    No minimum order amount required

    Please let us know about any allergens in your inquiry

    Available for pick-up only (no delivery!)

    Order inquiries are not confirmed until payment is received

    Changes and cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for full refund

    PASTRY BOXES

    An assortment of daily pastries including

    croissants, scones, Danishes,

    and cinnamon rolls


    Small | $45

    (serves 6-8)


    Medium | $70

    (serves 12-15)


    Large | $100

    (serves 20-25)




    PASTRIES A LA CARTE


    Butter Croissant | $4 each


    Chocolate Croissant | $5 each


    Ham and Cheese Croissant | $5.5 each


    Cinnamon Roll | $5 each


    Seasonal Sweet Scone | $4 each


    Almond Monkey Bread | $4 each

    *minimum order of 6*


    Seasonal Sweet Danish | $5 each

    *minimum order of 6*


    Seasonal Savory Danish | $5 each

    *minimum order of 6*




    BREADS A LA CARTE


    Big Country | $8.5 each


    Seeded Sourdough | $9 each


    Olive Sourdough | $10 each


    Sourdough Pan Loaf | $8 each


    Baguette | $4 each


    *inquire about daily specials*




    STRATA

    Chunks of our sourdough bread steeped in a savory custard


    Muffin

    *minimum 12 per order*

    $5 vegetarian | $6 meat


    8x8 inch Pan

    $40 vegetarian | $45 meat


    13x9 inch Pan

    $55 vegetarian | $60 meat



    DIPPERS

    Sourdough Crackers

    $4 | 4oz

    $10 | 12oz

    Baguette Crostinis

    $4 | 8oz



    BREAKFAST


    Ask about our current breakfast options!


    TREAT BOXES

    Collection of sweets including cookies, brownies, and bars


    Small | $32

    (serves 6-8)


    Medium | $56

    (serves 12-15)


    Large | $85

    (serves 20-25)



    TREATS A LA CARTE


    Chocolate Chip Cookie | $3.5 each


    Seasonal Loaf Cake Slice | $4.5 each


    Seasonal Cookie | $4 each


    TX Pecan Bar | $5 each




    QUICHE

    A rich egg custard with seasonal ingredients in a flaky pie crust


    (Whole quiche serves 8-10)


    Vegetarian | $45

    Meat | $48




    FOCACCIA

    Our rich olive oil-infused Italian flatbread


    Rosemary and Sea Salt

    Half Sheet | $30

    Full Sheet | $45

    8" Round Loaf | 6.5


    Seasonal Vegetable

    Half Sheet | $45

    Full Sheet | $60

    8" Round Loaf | $7.5


    Half Sheet is 12" x 18"

    Full Sheet is 18" x 26"


    Can be sliced in your preferred serving size!




    SPREADS

    Whipped Butter | $6

    (12oz)

    Honey Butter | $7

    (12oz)

    Classic Chickpea Hummus

    12oz | $7.5

    8oz | $5




    BEVERAGE


    Wild Gift Coffee To-Go Kit | $35

    (96oz travel carrier with cups,

    half + half, and sweetener)

    Hot Chocolate To-Go Kit | $45

    (96oz travel carrier with cups)

    Cold Brew To-Go Kit | $35

    (1/2 gallon container with cups,

    half + half, and sweetener)

    Iced Tea To-Go Kit | $15

    (choice of tea in a gallon container with cups)


    *Tea offerings rotate frequently, please

    inquire about current selection


