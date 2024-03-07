CATERING MENU
Pre-order bakeshop goodies for your next social gathering, work meeting, family function...
or just because you deserve it!
We ask that all orders be placed 72 hours in advance
No minimum order amount required
Please let us know about any allergens in your inquiry
Available for pick-up only (no delivery!)
Order inquiries are not confirmed until payment is received
Changes and cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for full refund
PASTRY BOXES
An assortment of daily pastries including
croissants, scones, Danishes,
and cinnamon rolls
Small | $45
(serves 6-8)
Medium | $70
(serves 12-15)
Large | $100
(serves 20-25)
PASTRIES A LA CARTE
Butter Croissant | $4 each
Chocolate Croissant | $5 each
Ham and Cheese Croissant | $5.5 each
Cinnamon Roll | $5 each
Seasonal Sweet Scone | $4 each
Almond Monkey Bread | $4 each
*minimum order of 6*
Seasonal Sweet Danish | $5 each
*minimum order of 6*
Seasonal Savory Danish | $5 each
*minimum order of 6*
BREADS A LA CARTE
Big Country | $8.5 each
Seeded Sourdough | $9 each
Olive Sourdough | $10 each
Sourdough Pan Loaf | $8 each
Baguette | $4 each
*inquire about daily specials*
STRATA
Chunks of our sourdough bread steeped in a savory custard
Muffin
*minimum 12 per order*
$5 vegetarian | $6 meat
8x8 inch Pan
$40 vegetarian | $45 meat
13x9 inch Pan
$55 vegetarian | $60 meat
DIPPERS
Sourdough Crackers
$4 | 4oz
$10 | 12oz
Baguette Crostinis
$4 | 8oz
BREAKFAST
Ask about our current breakfast options!
TREAT BOXES
Collection of sweets including cookies, brownies, and bars
Small | $32
(serves 6-8)
Medium | $56
(serves 12-15)
Large | $85
(serves 20-25)
TREATS A LA CARTE
Chocolate Chip Cookie | $3.5 each
Seasonal Loaf Cake Slice | $4.5 each
Seasonal Cookie | $4 each
TX Pecan Bar | $5 each
QUICHE
A rich egg custard with seasonal ingredients in a flaky pie crust
(Whole quiche serves 8-10)
Vegetarian | $45
Meat | $48
FOCACCIA
Our rich olive oil-infused Italian flatbread
Rosemary and Sea Salt
Half Sheet | $30
Full Sheet | $45
8" Round Loaf | 6.5
Seasonal Vegetable
Half Sheet | $45
Full Sheet | $60
8" Round Loaf | $7.5
Half Sheet is 12" x 18"
Full Sheet is 18" x 26"
Can be sliced in your preferred serving size!
SPREADS
Whipped Butter | $6
(12oz)
Honey Butter | $7
(12oz)
Classic Chickpea Hummus
12oz | $7.5
8oz | $5
BEVERAGE
Wild Gift Coffee To-Go Kit | $35
(96oz travel carrier with cups,
half + half, and sweetener)
Hot Chocolate To-Go Kit | $45
(96oz travel carrier with cups)
Cold Brew To-Go Kit | $35
(1/2 gallon container with cups,
half + half, and sweetener)
Iced Tea To-Go Kit | $15
(choice of tea in a gallon container with cups)
*Tea offerings rotate frequently, please
inquire about current selection