FAQ

When will I receive my box?

We will be fulfilling boxes on the second Thursday of the month.





What time are boxes available for pick-up?

Boxes are available for pick up from the bakeshop between 12-3pm.

Our bakeshop is located at: 16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX, 78620.

(Turn into the Treaty Oak main entrance!)





How does delivery work?

Delivery is available within the Austin area for a fee. At this time, we can only offer delivery to all of South Austin (anywhere south of the Colorado River) and anywhere in the Downtown/North Austin area just south of 183. If in doubt whether your address is within our delivery service area, go ahead and sign up and Table22 will reach out to let you know if there’s an issue. Once you have signed up, you will be contacted with further delivery details via email. Delivery will occur between 3-7pm.

Table 22 will notify you on the delivery day of their expected arrival time.





When will I be charged my membership fee?

Table22 will charge your credit card the day you sign up. The recurring charge is billed every 30 days from the day you signed up.





Can I cancel or suspend my membership?

Absolutely, you can login to your account and pause or cancel with one click at any time.





So can I buy one of your boxes just as a one-time gift?

Sure thing! All you need to do is purchase the first month and then make sure you cancel the subscription before the next billing cycle (see above).





Is Table22 a secure payments platform?

Table 22 uses Stripe to manage all payments. Stripe has been audited by a PCI-certified auditor and is certified to PCI Service Provider Level 1. This is the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.