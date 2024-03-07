MONTHLY BAKERY BOXES
Abby Jane Bakeshop has partnered up with our friends at Table22 to offer monthly baked goods boxes available for pick-up at the bakeshop or delivery right to your door (on the 2nd Thursday of each month).
Please reference our FAQ here and if you still have questions feel free to email info@abbyjanebakes.com
Sourdough Bread Box
Your choice of TWO different bread boxes featuring our sourdough standards (plus new delicious loaves you’ve yet to taste). Make room in your freezer or gather a couple friends to share the love.
Big Country Lovers - $50
3 Big Country loaves (our plain artisan sourdough boule)
3 Sourdough Pan loaves (perfect for sandwiches)
Variety Sourdough Box - $55
2 Big Country loaves (plain artisan sourdough boule)
2 Seeded loaves (mix of millet, poppy, sesame, pepita, sunflower, and flax)
1 Olive loaf (Kalamata and Spanish green olives)
1 Specialty Surprise Bread a Month
Optionally, add-on our Baguette (+$4)
Seasonal Bakery Box
A rotating selection of sweet and savory baked goods to indulge in all yourself, give as gifts, or bring to our next social gathering.
Expect delicious goods like:
Specialty Breads
House-made Spreads
Treats and Pastries
Seasonal Loaf Cakes
Standard — $50
Deluxe — $100
(includes provisions from our local partners in addition to unique items not currently available on the regular bakeshop menu!)
OTHER MEMBER PERKS
First off, you'll enjoy a members-only welcome each time you come into Abby Jane with a complimentary drip coffee and pastry*. You will also receive notes and educational content around your month’s selection of breads and other baking tips and tricks. Plus, members will be included in our advance communications about new menu items and will receive first access to upcoming events and collaborations.
* As available and up to $5 value
FAQ
When will I receive my box?
We will be fulfilling boxes on the second Thursday of the month.
What time are boxes available for pick-up?
Boxes are available for pick up from the bakeshop between 12-3pm.
Our bakeshop is located at: 16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX, 78620.
(Turn into the Treaty Oak main entrance!)
How does delivery work?
Delivery is available within the Austin area for a fee. At this time, we can only offer delivery to all of South Austin (anywhere south of the Colorado River) and anywhere in the Downtown/North Austin area just south of 183. If in doubt whether your address is within our delivery service area, go ahead and sign up and Table22 will reach out to let you know if there’s an issue. Once you have signed up, you will be contacted with further delivery details via email. Delivery will occur between 3-7pm.
Table 22 will notify you on the delivery day of their expected arrival time.
When will I be charged my membership fee?
Table22 will charge your credit card the day you sign up. The recurring charge is billed every 30 days from the day you signed up.
Can I cancel or suspend my membership?
Absolutely, you can login to your account and pause or cancel with one click at any time.
So can I buy one of your boxes just as a one-time gift?
Sure thing! All you need to do is purchase the first month and then make sure you cancel the subscription before the next billing cycle (see above).
Is Table22 a secure payments platform?
Table 22 uses Stripe to manage all payments. Stripe has been audited by a PCI-certified auditor and is certified to PCI Service Provider Level 1. This is the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.