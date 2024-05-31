Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Thurs/Fri)
Breakfast
- Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, white cheddar, pesto. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSausage + Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, white cheddar, housemade breakfast sausage, pesto, and dijonaise. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)OUT OF STOCK$10.50
- Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is calabaza squash, corn, and parmesan. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.25
- Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is Bacon, green tomato, and Goat Cheese. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$7.75
Lunch (THURS/FRI)
Lunch
- Meat Pan Pizza Slice$7.50
- Veg Pan Pizza Slice$7.25
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25
- Cheddar Chive scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKButter Croissant
Layers on Layers on LayersOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Zucchini Chocolate Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- Chocolate Tahini Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Faux-reo Cookie
AJB's take on the "OREO"$4.00
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Almond Sandie
Vegan!$3.50
- Vanilla Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photoOUT OF STOCK$4.25
- OUT OF STOCKPeach Hand PiesOUT OF STOCK$4.00
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKFocaccia
Sundays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKMilk Bread
Thursdays only!OUT OF STOCK$8.50
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKBread Special:
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babkaOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKMarble RyeOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKEverything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything SeasoningOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Sea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with salt$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKWood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKBurger Buns (6 pack)OUT OF STOCK$11.00
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - pina coco$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKGinger Beer Lady Bird SodaOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00