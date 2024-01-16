Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Thurs/Fri)
Breakfast
Sausage + Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house milk bread bun with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, cheddar, arugula, pepper aioli, hatch and sausage. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is summer pepper, potato, and caciotta cheese. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is bacon, summer peppers, cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$8.25OUT OF STOCK
Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house milk bread bun with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, pepper aioli, cheddar, and hatch. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
Vanilla Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Peaches n' Cream Hand Pie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Olive Oil Mini Bundt$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Cherry Cream Puff$6.00
White Tea & Candied Ginger Cookie$3.50
Dark Chocolate TX Cherry Blondie
*Proceeds benefit Louder Than Silence for the month of August$5.00
Bread
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00
Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
Bread Special: Marble Rye$9.25
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Purple Beauty Black Tea$3.50
16 oz Purple Beauty Black Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
