- OUT OF STOCKAlmond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- OUT OF STOCKCheddar rosemary scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.OUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKButter Croissant
Layers on Layers on LayersOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKZucchini Chocolate Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavorOUT OF STOCK$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Tahini Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavorOUT OF STOCK$4.75
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.OUT OF STOCK$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- OUT OF STOCKFiggy JanesOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKFaux-reo Cookie
AJB's take on the "OREO"OUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKTexas Pecan BarOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
Vegan!$3.50
- Blackberry Black Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeach Heart Donut
*flavor may not match photoOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKElderflower Mulberry Jam Hand PiesOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKPecan Praline Chocolate CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.75
- Lion's Mane Blue Cheese Danish$6.00
- Chocolate Passion Fruit Petit Four$5.00
- Strawberry Tonka Ruby Chocolate Petit Four$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKPrickly Pear Lime Tartlet w/ Hibiscus MeringueOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKCarrot Pecan Cake SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Lemon Meringue CroissantOUT OF STOCK$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKGarlic Chive Cream Cheese CroissantOUT OF STOCK$6.50
- OUT OF STOCKLemon Poppy SconeOUT OF STOCK$4.50
Strawberry Tonka Ruby Chocolate Petit Four
Bread
- OUT OF STOCKAncient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9amOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBig Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKChallah
Fridays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKFocaccia
Sundays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKMilk Bread
Thursdays only!OUT OF STOCK$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKOlive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSeeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSeeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKSourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!OUT OF STOCK$8.50
- Bread Special: Ruby, Dark, White Chocolate Sourdough
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babka$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKMarble RyeOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKEverything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything SeasoningOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKSea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with saltOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKWood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKBurger BunsOUT OF STOCK$11.00
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - LoveBug$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKK Tonic Kombucha - Master KOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKGinger Beer Lady Bird SodaOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlackberry Rambler Sparkling WaterOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50