Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Sat/Sun)
Breakfast
English Muffin Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house biscuit with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, special sauce, American cheese (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
Bacon + Egg English Muffin Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house English Muffin with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, American cheese, special sauce, and Bacon. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50
Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is oyster mushroom, parmesan, onion. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.75
Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is bacon, broccoli, and cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$8.25
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
Pistachio Chocolate Scone
*Flavor does not match photo$4.50
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
Coconut Chocolate Almond Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
Strawberry Orange Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
Corn Doodle$4.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
Miso Peanut Butter Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00
Strawberry Buttermilk Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50
Earl Grey Chocolate Flourless Cake
*STILL MADE IN A FLOUR-FULL FACILITY$5.00
Peanut Butter + TX Strawberry Jelly Cookie$4.00
Basque Cheesecake Slice$7.00
Strawberry Chamomile Danish$5.50
Salami Mozzarella Red Sauce Bun$6.50
Spinach Chive Goat Cheese Bun$6.50
Bread
Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00
Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
Bread Special: Strawberry Chutney Ricotta Focaccia$10.00
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50
Cold Case
K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00OUT OF STOCK
K Tonic Kombucha - Original$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Lightsome Wines$38.00
BATCH TX Beer$7.00
BAWI$4.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50