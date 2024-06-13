Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Thurs/Fri)
Breakfast
- Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, white cheddar, pesto. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
- Sausage + Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, white cheddar, housemade breakfast sausage, pesto, and dijonaise. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50
- Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is calabaza squash, corn, and parmesan. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.25
- Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is Bacon, green tomato, and Goat Cheese. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25
- Cheddar Chive scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
- Zucchini Chocolate Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- Blackberry Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Spiced Sour Plum Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00
- Vanilla Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25
- Peach Hand Pies$4.00
- Peach Lemon Almond Thumbprint Cookie
*Proceeds go to the Foster Village$4.50
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
- Bread Special: Levain Ancienne
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babka$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Rye$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything Seasoning$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with salt$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Wood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger Buns (6 pack)$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - pina coco$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00