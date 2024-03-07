Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
- Raspberry Scone$4.50Out of stock
- Butter Croissant$5.00Out of stock
- Hazelnut Corn Cakes$5.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Chocolate Swiss Roll$4.75Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$5.25Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$5.25
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- Chocolate Caramel Tahini Cake Slice$7.00Out of stock
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.75Out of stock
- Pecan Praline Oatmeal Sandwich Cookie$5.00Out of stock
- Lemon Berry Danish$5.50Out of stock
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$3.50Out of stock
- Hazelnut Croissant$5.50Out of stock
- Croissant Twistie$4.50
Bread
- Ancient Harvest$10.00Out of stock
- Baguette$4.00Out of stock
- Big Country$9.00Out of stock
- Burger Buns$11.00Out of stock
- Challah$9.25Out of stock
Fridays only!
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf$9.25Out of stock
- Focaccia$8.25Out of stock
Sundays only!
- Milk Bread$8.50Out of stock
Thursdays only!
- Olive Sourdough$10.00Out of stock
- Seeded Sourdough$10.00Out of stock
- Seeded Torpedo$8.00Out of stock
- Sourdough Pan Loaf$8.50Out of stock
- Bread Special: Jalapeño Cheese Garlic Onion$9.00Out of stock
- Marble Rye$9.00Out of stock
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - Elderberry$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Lemon Lime Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50Out of stock
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Blueberry Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Blueberry Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Lemon Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Lemon Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
Barton Springs Mill
AP 'Premium'
AP 'Standard'
Butler's Gold Flour
Einkorn
Hopi Blue Corn
Mediterranean
Purple Straw
Red Fife
Rice Flour
- Rice Flour 1lb$8.00Out of stock
Rice Flour 1lb
Rouge de Bordeaux
Sonora
Stardust
Tam 105
Yecora Rojo
Buckwheat
Garbanzo Beans
Wrens Abruzzi Rye
