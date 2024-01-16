Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Pear White Chocolate Scone
*Flavor does not match photo$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Jam Loaf Cake W/ Almond Crumble (v)
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Passion Fruit White Chocolate Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spiced Oatmeal Cookie$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Brownie$4.00
- Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lofthouse Cookie: Benefits Louder Than Silence$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Butternut Squash Whoopie Pie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cardamom Twisties$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
- Bread Special:$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Rye$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sesame Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger Buns$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Babka Special:$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - Mango y Limon$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
- 8oz Americano$3.25
- 12oz Americano$3.50
- 16oz Americano$3.75
- Cappuccino (6oz)$4.00
- Cortado (4oz)$3.75
- 8oz Drip Coffee$2.50
- 12oz Drip Coffee$3.00
- 16oz Drip Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Flat White (8oz)$4.00
- 12oz Hold Steady Cold Brew$4.00
- 16oz Hold Steady Cold Brew$5.00
- 8oz Latte$4.25
- 12oz Latte$4.75
- 16oz Latte$5.25
- Frozen Lavender Latte$6.00
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
Other Drinks
Barton Springs Mill
Butler's Gold Flour
Hopi Blue Corn
Mediterranean
Purple Straw
Red Fife
Rice Flour
Rouge de Bordeaux
Sonora
Stardust
Tam 105
White Corn
Yellow Corn
Yecora Rojo
Garbanzo Beans
Wrens Abruzzi Rye
Marquis 2.5
