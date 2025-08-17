Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Sat/Sun)
Breakfast
Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house milk bread bun with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, pepper aioli, cheddar, and hatch. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
Sausage + Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house milk bread bun with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, cheddar, arugula, pepper aioli, hatch and sausage. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50
Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is summer pepper and asiago. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.75
Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is bacon, summer peppers, cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$8.25
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
Pineapple White Chocolate Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
Cardamom Pear Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50
Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50
Peaches n' Cream Hand Pie$6.00
Lemon Olive Oil Mini Bundt$7.00
Chocolate Cherry Cream Puff$6.00
White Tea & Candied Ginger Cookie$3.50
Garlic Parmesan Pinwheel$3.50
Dark Chocolate TX Cherry Blondie
*Proceeds benefit Louder Than Silence for the month of August$5.00
Passion Fruit Cookie Butter Whole Wheat Danish$5.75
TX Peaches and Cream Donut$4.50
Bread
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00
Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
Bread Special: Wallaby Buns w/ Side of Whipped Honey Butter
Brown bread dinner rolls!$12.00
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50
Cold Case
K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Lightsome Wines$38.00
Oddwood Beer$7.00
BAWI$4.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
8oz Americano$3.25
12oz Americano$3.50
16oz Americano$3.75
Cappuccino (6oz)$4.00
Cortado (4oz)$3.75
8oz Drip Coffee$2.50
12oz Drip Coffee$3.00
16oz Drip Coffee$3.50
Espresso$3.00
Flat White (8oz)$4.00
12oz Hold Steady Cold Brew$4.00OUT OF STOCK
16oz Hold Steady Cold Brew$5.00OUT OF STOCK
8oz Latte$4.25
12oz Latte$4.75
16oz Latte$5.25
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Purple Beauty Black Tea$3.50
16 oz Purple Beauty Black Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50