Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Sat/Sun)
Breakfast
- Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, white cheddar, pesto. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
- Sausage + Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, white cheddar, housemade breakfast sausage, pesto, and dijonaise. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50
- Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is calabaza squash, corn, and parmesan. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.25
- Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is Bacon, green tomato, and Goat Cheese. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$7.75
- Peach Tamale$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKBrisket Sausage TamaleOUT OF STOCK$5.00
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- OUT OF STOCKAlmond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- Cheddar Chive scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKButter Croissant
Layers on Layers on LayersOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Zucchini Chocolate Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Tahini Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavorOUT OF STOCK$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKHam and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!OUT OF STOCK$5.75
- Faux-reo Cookie
AJB's take on the "OREO"$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKTexas Pecan BarOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
Vegan!$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKEarly Grey Donut
*flavor may not match photoOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlackberry Donut
*flavor may not match photoOUT OF STOCK$4.25
- OUT OF STOCKElderflower Mulberry Jam Hand PiesOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Tomato Asiago Danish$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKPeach Blue Cheese Pop-OverOUT OF STOCK$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKBanana Pecan Bakewell SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.00
- Blackberry Chocolate Focaccia Cake Slice$5.00
Bread
- OUT OF STOCKAncient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKChallah
Fridays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKFocaccia
Sundays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKMilk Bread
Thursdays only!OUT OF STOCK$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKOlive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKSeeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKBread Special:
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babkaOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- Marble Rye$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKEverything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything SeasoningOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Sea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with salt$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKWood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKCiabatta 4 PackOUT OF STOCK$11.00
Cold Case
- OUT OF STOCKK Tonic Kombucha - LoveBugOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKGinger Beer Lady Bird SodaOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKClassic Me & The Bees LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00