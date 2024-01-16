Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Jam Loaf Cake W/ Oat Crumble (v)
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Tonka Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spiced Oatmeal Cookie$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Pear Plum Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Malted Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Brownie$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lofthouse Cookie: Benefits Louder Than Silence$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Butternut Squash Whoopie Pie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cardamom Twisties$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Danish$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Hopi Blue Masa Guava Cake Slice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hopi Blue Masa + Peach Maritozzi$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bread Special: Fermented Chili Masa Sourdough$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Rye$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Asiago Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger Buns$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Babka Special: Hazelnut Chocolate$9.50
- Pickled Pepper Tomato + Cheese Fougasse$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - Mango y Limon$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
Barton Springs Mill
Butler's Gold Flour
Hopi Blue Corn
Mediterranean
Purple Straw
Red Fife
Rice Flour
Rouge de Bordeaux
Sonora
Stardust
Tam 105
White Corn
Yellow Corn
Yecora Rojo
Garbanzo Beans
Wrens Abruzzi Rye
Marquis 2.5
