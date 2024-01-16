Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Earl Grey scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
- Zucchini Loaf Cake w/ Blackberry Glaze (V)
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- Blueberry Tonka Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Spiced Sour Plum Oatmeal Cookie$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- jelly donut focaccia
*flavor may not match photo$4.00
- Sour Watermelon Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25
- Peach Hand Pies$4.00
- Danish$5.50
- Maple Blueberry Sausage in a Blanket$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage in a Blanket$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- chocolate nutmg cookie$4.50
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bread Special:$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Rye$9.00
- Blueberry Bagel (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagel (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger Buns (Pack of 6)$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Babka Special:$9.50
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - Mango y Limon$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
Barton Springs Mill
Butler's Gold Flour
Einkorn
Hopi Blue Corn
Mediterranean
Purple Straw
Red Fife
Rice Flour
Rouge de Bordeaux
Ryman Rye
Sonora
Stardust
Tam 105
White Corn
Yellow Corn
Yecora Rojo
Garbanzo Beans
Wrens Abruzzi Rye
