Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Sat/Sun)
Breakfast
Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house milk bread bun with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, pepper aioli, cheddar, and hatch. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Sausage + Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house milk bread bun with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, cheddar, arugula, pepper aioli, hatch and sausage. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is shishito, corn, asiago. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is bacon, hatch, cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$8.25OUT OF STOCK
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
Pineapple White Chocolate Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75OUT OF STOCK
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
Honey Fig Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Peaches n' Cream Hand Pie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Olive Oil Mini Bundt$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Cherry Cream Puff$6.00OUT OF STOCK
White Tea & Candied Ginger Cookie$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Garlic Parmesan Pinwheel$3.50
Cheddar Chive Scone$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Dark Chocolate TX Cherry Blondie
*Proceeds benefit Louder Than Silence for the month of August$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Croissant Twistie
*photo does not reflect current flavor$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Caramel Apple Whole Wheat Danish$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Cardamom Asian Pear Donut$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Vanilla Donut$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Bread
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00
Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Bread Special: TX Cherry Emmer Berry Rye Loaf$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case
K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Lightsome Wines$38.00
Oddwood Beer$7.00
BAWI$4.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Purple Beauty Black Tea$3.50
16 oz Purple Beauty Black Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
