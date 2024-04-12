Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Thurs/Fri)
Breakfast
- Egg Sandwich$10.00
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, white cheddar, and scallion relish. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)
- Sausage + Egg Sandwich$10.50
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, white cheddar, housemade breakfast sausage, and scallion relish.. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)
- Veggie Quiche$7.25
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is oyster mushroom, spring onion, and parmesan. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)
- Meat Quiche$7.75
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is Bacon, Broccoli, and Cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.
- Olive Parmesan Scone$4.50
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.
- Butter Croissant$5.00
Layers on Layers on Layers
- Lemon Loaf Cake$4.00
- Chocolate Tahini Swiss Roll$4.75
*Picture does not reflect current flavor
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
You deserve a cookie.
- Chocolate Croissant$5.25
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!
- Cinnamon Roll$5.25
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.75
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!
- Librareo Cookie$5.00
This fun take on the "OREO" will benefit the Dripping Springs Library
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$3.50
Vegan!
- Dulcey Filled Croissant Twistie$5.50
Similar to a morning bun, this is strips of our croissant dough tossed in sugar.
- Vanilla Donut$4.00
*flavor may not match photo
- Chocolate Donut$4.00
*flavor may not match photo
- Guava Banana Jam Hand Pies$4.00
- Orange Loaf Cake$10.00
Bread
- Ancient Harvest$10.00
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.
- Baguette$4.00
- Big Country$9.00
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.
- Burger Buns$11.00Out of stock
- Challah$9.25
Fridays only!
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf$9.25Out of stock
Saturdays only!
- Focaccia$8.25Out of stock
Sundays only!
- Milk Bread$8.50Out of stock
Thursdays only!
- Olive Sourdough$10.00
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.
- Seeded Sourdough$10.00
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.
- Seeded Torpedo$8.00
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.
- Sourdough Pan Loaf$8.50
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!
- Bread Special:$16.00Out of stock
Weekends only
- Marble Rye$9.00Out of stock
- Everything Pretzel$6.00
Sourdough pretzel with Everything Seasoning
- Sea Salt Pretzel$6.00
Soft sourdough pretzel with salt
- Seeded Epi$4.00Out of stock
- Wood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)$7.00Out of stock
- Plain Bagel (6pack)$12.50Out of stock
- Sesame Bagel (6 pack)$12.50Out of stock
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - LoveBug$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00Out of stock
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00Out of stock
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00Out of stock
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Lemon Lime Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50Out of stock
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Blueberry Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Blueberry Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50