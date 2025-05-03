Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Sat/Sun)
Breakfast
English Muffin Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house biscuit with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, special sauce, American cheese (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
Bacon + Egg English Muffin Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house English Muffin with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, American cheese, special sauce, and Bacon. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is salsa macha mushroom, gruyere, onion. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.75
Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is sausage, potato, and cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$8.25OUT OF STOCK
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
Pistachio Chocolate Scone
*Flavor does not match photo$4.50
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
Blueberry Lemon Thyme Loaf (V)$4.50
Strawberry Birthday Cake Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
Alfajor (w/ Pecans + Dulce De Leche)$4.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
London Fog Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Orange Blossom Hibiscus Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Earl Grey Chocolate Flourless Cake
*STILL MADE IN A FLOUR-FULL FACILITY$5.00
Basque Cheesecake Slice$7.00
Za'atar, Peppers, and Pine Nut Danish$5.50
Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice$7.00
Mini Chocolate Babka$4.50
Bread
Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
Bread Special: Gold Candy Sourdough
Golden Beets, Gold Raisins, Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Sesame Seeds$9.00
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50
Cold Case
K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
K Tonic Kombucha - Original$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Lightsome Wines$38.00
BATCH TX Beer$7.00
BAWI$4.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50