Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Pistachio Chocolate Scone
*Flavor does not match photo$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Lemon Thyme Loaf (V)$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Birthday Cake Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Alfajor (w/ Pecans + Dulce De Leche)$4.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Orange White Tea Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Brown Butter Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Earl Grey Chocolate Flourless Cake
*STILL MADE IN A FLOUR-FULL FACILITY$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Butter + TX Strawberry Jelly Cookie (V)$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Basque Cheesecake Slice$7.00
Cardamom Twistie$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Everything Cream Cheese Danish$5.50
Coconut Orange Carrot Cake Cup$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Bread
Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Bread Special: Corn Potato Spinach Mozzarella Focaccia$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50
Cold Case
K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
K Tonic Kombucha - Original$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Lightsome Wines$38.00
BATCH TX Beer$7.00
BAWI$4.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
