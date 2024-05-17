Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Thurs/Fri)
- Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, white cheddar, pesto. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00
- Sausage + Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our Japanese milk bread with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, white cheddar, housemade breakfast sausage, pesto, and dijonaise. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50
- OUT OF STOCKVeggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is calabaza squash, oyster mushroom, and parmesan. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)OUT OF STOCK$7.25
- Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is Bacon, tomato, spring onion, and Goat Cheese. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$7.75
Pastries/Bread
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25
- Cheddar rosemary scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
- Zucchini Chocolate Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- Chocolate Tahini Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!OUT OF STOCK$5.25
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Faux-reo Cookie
AJB's take on the "OREO"$4.00
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
Vegan!$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photoOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKVanilla Donut
*flavor may not match photoOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Elderflower Mulberry Jam Hand Pies$4.00
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKBaguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9amOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKCinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKFocaccia
Sundays only!OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKMilk Bread
Thursdays only!OUT OF STOCK$8.50
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
- OUT OF STOCKBread Special:
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babkaOUT OF STOCK$9.25
- OUT OF STOCKMarble RyeOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKEverything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything SeasoningOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKSea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with saltOUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKWood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)OUT OF STOCK$7.00
- OUT OF STOCKBurger BunsOUT OF STOCK$11.00
Cold Case
- OUT OF STOCKK Tonic Kombucha - LoveBugOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKK Tonic Kombucha - Master KOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKGinger Beer Lady Bird SodaOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKPrickly Pear Me & the Bees LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBlackberry Rambler Sparkling WaterOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00