- Apple Monkey Bread w/ Caramel Drizzle$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Pear White Chocolate Scone
*Flavor does not match photo$4.50
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
- Almond Loaf Cake (V)
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- Apple Honey Butter White Chocolate Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Spiced Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Mulberry Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Hazelnut Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brownie$4.00
- Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Butternut Squash Whoopie Pie$4.50
- Buckwheat Chocolate Sando Cookie$4.00
- Everthying Cheesy Onion Bun$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Sticky Toffee Figgy Pudding$5.25
- Walnut Kouign-Amann$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pear Feta Prosciutto Bun$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pepperoni Crescenza Cheese Lil' Bread$6.50
- Basque Cheesecake Slice$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Whole Wheat Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
- Bread Special: Apple Pecan Sourdough$8.50
- Marble Rye$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sesame Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hoagies$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Babka Special:$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - Mango y Limon$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Original$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
