Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
- Zucchini Loaf Cake vegan
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Tonka Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Spiced Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Tie-Dye Vanilla Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Malted Chocolate Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25
- Brownie$4.00
- Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lofthouse Cookie: Benefits Louder Than Silence$3.75
- Butternut Squash Whoopie Pie$4.50
- Cardamom Twisties$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Danish$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Snack Cake Slice$5.50
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bread Special: Fermented Chili Masa Sourdough$10.00
- Marble Rye$9.00
- Poppy Seed Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Bagels (6 pack)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger Buns$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Babka Special: Hazelnut Chocolate$9.50
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - Mango y Limon$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50