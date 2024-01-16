Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Earl Grey scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Zucchini Pecan Loaf Cake (V)
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50
- Blackberry Tonka Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
- Spiced Sour Plum Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Peaches N Cream Mango Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Plum Dulce De Leche Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25
- Peach Hand Pies$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Corn Cookie$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Corn Snack Cake$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bread Special: Sumac Fig Focaccia
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babka$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Rye$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything Seasoning$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with salt$6.00
- Burger Buns (Pack of 6)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ciabatta (4 pack)$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Pistachio Chocolate Babka$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - pina coco$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
- 12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
- 16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$4.50
- 12 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Golden Milk Latte$6.50
- 12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
- 16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
- 12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
- 16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
- 12 oz Iced Black$3.50
- 16oz Iced Black$4.50
- 12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
- 16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
Barton Springs Mill
AP 'Premium'
AP 'Standard'
Butler's Gold Flour
Hopi Blue Corn
Mediterranean
Red Fife
Rice Flour
Rouge de Bordeaux
Sonora
Spelt
Stardust
Tam 105
White Corn
Yecora Rojo
Garbanzo Beans
Wrens Abruzzi Rye
Bread Special: Sumac Fig Focaccia
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babka