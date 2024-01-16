Abby Jane Bakeshop
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
- Almond Monkey Bread
Chunks of croissant dough tossed with almond frangipane and topped with sliced almonds.$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cheddar Chive scone
A Savory Scone! Olives and parmesan folded in, sesame seeds on top.$4.50
- Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
- Zucchini Chocolate Loaf Cake
*photo does not reflect current flavor$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Blackberry Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
- Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Figgy Janes$4.00
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
- Texas Pecan Bar$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spiced Sour Plum Oatmeal Cookie$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Funky Sour Plum + Blackberry Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mocha Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Hand Pies$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Lemon Almond Thumbprint Cookie
*Proceeds go to the Foster Village$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Corn Onion Tomato Goat Cheese Danish$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Espresso Chocolate Snack Cake$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- Ancient Harvest
A hearty loaf (read: dense!) made from a mix of emmer, spelt, einkorn and buckwheat and studded with pepitas and sunflower seeds. Delicious as toast and in very thin slices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Baguette
*PICK UP AFTER 9am$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Challah
Fridays only!$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25
- Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 5 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, and nigella.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bread Special: Levain Ancienne
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babka$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Marble Rye$9.00
- Everything Pretzel
Sourdough pretzel with Everything Seasoning$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sea Salt Pretzel
Soft sourdough pretzel with salt$6.00
- Wood Fired Pita Bread (Pack of 3)$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Burger Buns (6 pack)$11.00
- Peach Pear Plum Babka$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread Special: Levain Ancienne
Blue coconut and guava, ruby chocolate babka
Cold Case
- K Tonic Kombucha - pina coco$5.00
- K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
- Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00
- Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
- Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lightsome Sangiovese$38.00
- BATCH TX Dry Beer$7.00
- Lightsome Sparkling Mourvèdre$36.00