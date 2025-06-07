Abby Jane Bakeshop
Breakfast (Sat/Sun)
Breakfast
English Muffin Egg Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house biscuit with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's vegetarian sandwich is egg, tomato jam, provolone (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Prosciutto + Egg English Muffin Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich on our house English Muffin with seasonally rotating flavors. Today's meat sandwich is egg, provolone, tomato jam, and prosciutto. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's vegetarian quiche is oyster mushroom, parmesan, and onion. (Photo may not reflect current flavor.)$7.75
Meat Quiche
Our all-butter, tender quiche dough filled with a creamy filling and seasonally rotating ingredients. Today's meat quiche is sausage, potato, and cheddar. (Photo may not reflect current flavors.)$8.25
Pastries/Bread
Pastries
Almond Monkey Bread$5.25
Feta Herb Scone$4.50
Butter Croissant
Layers on Layers on Layers$5.00
Blueberry Lemon Thyme Loaf (V)$4.50
Blackberry Chocolate Almond Swiss Roll
*Picture does not reflect current flavor$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
You deserve a cookie.$3.50
Alfajor (w/ Dulce De Leche)$4.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
Flakey layers wrapped around a bit of dark chocolate!$5.25
Cinnamon Roll
A house favorite- our fluffy cinnamon roll dough made with yukon gold potatoes and topped with luscious cream cheese frosting!$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Peaceful Pork ham, cheddar cheese and whole grain mustard. Yum!$5.75
Texas Pecan Bar$5.00
Salted Sour Watermelon Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Corn Caramel Donut
*flavor may not match photo$4.50
Maple Blueberry Sausage Kolache$6.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Kolache$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Coffee Cream Cookie$3.50
Basque Cheesecake Slice$7.00
Mini Chocolate Babka$4.50
Cardamom Croissant Twistie$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Bar w/ Orange Blossom Meringue
*Proceeds benefit The Foster Village$5.50
Fried Pickle Whole Wheat Danish$5.50
Peach Ricotta Cake Slice$6.00
Bread
Baguette
Our standard baguette. Contains: gluten. **AVAILABLE AFTER 9AM$4.00
Big Country
Our standard sourdough hearth loaf made with a mix of Butler's Gold, Yecora Rojo, and Wren's Abruzzi Rye. Contains: gluten.$9.00
Challah
Fridays only!$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Loaf
Saturdays only!$9.25
Focaccia
Sundays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Milk Bread
Thursdays only!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough filled with a mix of Spanish and Kalamata olives.$10.00
Seeded Sourdough
Our basic country sourdough mixed and topped with our 6 seed blend: sesame, poppy, sunflower, pepita, millet, and nigella.$10.00
Seeded Torpedo
A soft and slightly sour loaf rolled in poppy and sesame seeds.$8.00
Sourdough Pan Loaf
The only sandwich loaf you need: soft and squishy with a slight tang!$8.50
Bread Special: Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeño, Cheddar, and Bloody Butcher Polenta Sourdough$10.50
Garlic + Herb Sourdough$10.50
Cold Case
K Tonic Kombucha - Master K$5.00
K Tonic Kombucha - Original$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Beer Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Grapefruit Lady Bird Soda$4.00
Classic Me & The Bees Lemonade$4.00
Prickly Pear Me & the Bees Lemonade$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackberry Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Satsuma Rambler Sparkling Water$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Still$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling$2.50
Lightsome Wines$38.00
BATCH TX Beer$7.00
BAWI$4.00
Made to Order Drinks
Coffee
Tea
12 oz Chai Latte$4.50
16 oz Chai Latte$5.50
12 oz Earl Grey Tea$3.50
16 oz Earl Grey Tea$4.50
12 oz Sencha Green Tea$3.50
16 oz Sencha Green Tea$4.50
12 oz Decaf English Breakfast$3.50
16 oz Decaf English Breakfast$4.50
12 oz Hot Mint Tea$3.50
16 oz Hot Mint Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$3.50
16 oz Iced Strawberry Kiwi Tea$4.50
12 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$3.50
16 oz Iced Citrus Ginger$4.50
12 oz Iced Black$3.50
16oz Iced Black$4.50
12 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
16 oz Matcha Latte$6.50
