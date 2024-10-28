Skip to Main content
Abby Jane Bakeshop
0
Order Online
Home
/
Chocolate Maple Pecan Pie
Chocolate Maple Pecan Pie
We swap corn syrup for maple syrup in this Thanksgiving classic and punch it up with the addition of chocolate chips. 9" pie serves 6-8. Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, nuts.
Abby Jane Bakeshop Location and Hours
(512) 383-5923
16604 Fitzhugh Rd, unit C, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 9AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement